If You Loved Rebecca, Here Is List Of Other Such Book To Series Adaptations

Book to movie adaptations has often caught the audience’s fancy. The latest one to be trending among viewers is the movie Rebecca. The film is based on a novel of the same name authored by Daphne du Maurier. Rebecca cast includes Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Tom Goodman-Hill and Keeley Hawes.

Rebecca plot revolves around a newly-wed couple who shift to the ancestral home of the husband. But the house is haunted by the memories of his first wife. How this causes problems between the couple and what horrors unfold is what Rebecca plot is all about. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix. For those who like such adaptations, here is a list of series like Rebecca that can add to their watch-list.

Here is a list of other shows that have been adaptations of books

1. Game Of Thrones

This British drama is an adaptation of the novel series authored by George R R Martin. The story revolves around the cut-throat competition between the seven houses to conquer the throne that will rule them all. Game Of Thrones has a star-studded cast which includes popular actors like Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden, among others. The show is an HBO production and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has an IMDB rating of 9.3. This show is one of the intriguing adaptations of book to series like Rebecca.

2. The Handmaid’s Tale

This series is an adaptation of the novel that goes by the same name written by Margaret Atwood. The series revolves around a country who has accepted a religious dogma to be the supreme order to be followed. In the regime, fertile women are stripped of their jobs; their savings are transferred to the husband and if they are single, the money goes to the government, and they are forced to conceive the babies of government officials. The series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.5.

3. The Witcher

The series is adapted from a novel that goes by the same name and is written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Starring Henry Cavill as the protagonist, this show tells the story of a monster hunter who kills monsters for money. He crosses paths with a powerful witch that changes the course of his life. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

4. You

This thriller series has been adapted from the novel authored by Caroline Kepnes. It chronicles the life of a serial stalker, Joe Goldberg. How he stalks women and forms a relationship with them is a nail-biting experience. The show has two seasons and is available for streaming on Netflix. You has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and many fans consider this as an equally engaging adaptation.

5. Gossip Girl

This teenage drama series is adapted from Cecily von Ziegesar’s adult drama book series. The storyline revolves around a group of rich friends living in New York. The happenings in their lives are closely monitored by an anonymous Gossip Girl, who posts it all on their website. To find out who the gossip girl is, one will have to watch the series. It is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.4.



