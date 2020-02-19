Robert Pattinson Channels His Inner Bruce Wayne In These Formal Wear Photos

Robert Pattinson is all set to become the new Batman of the DC Extended Universe. While audiences have expressed mixed feelings about their new Batman, the actor is leaving no stones unturned to show off his formal Bruce Wayne avatar. Take a look at Robert looking all dapper and cool in his formal wear.

ALSO READ| Robert Pattinson On Handling Success And Failure; Uses Anecdote From Own Life

Bringing back the Twilight vibe

Robert Pattinson reminds us of his Twilight days looking all pale and vampirish in this post shared by his Instagram fan account. He is wearing a maroon blazer on top of a grey shirt and a slate grey tie.

ALSO READ| Robert Pattinson Is A Big Fan Of Elephants, These Images Are A Proof

The "Men in Black" look

One can definitely expect Robert Pattinson looking like this in his new Batman movie. The black pantsuit paired with a white shirt and a black tie is definitely classic formal wear. But Robert surely gives this look a little more edge by donning a different hairdo with an addition of black goggles as well.

ALSO READ| Robert Pattinson’s Lesser-known Facts That You Must Check Out

Breezy formals

If someone wants to look as cool and breezy in formals, they should definitely give this Pattinson look a try! Robert is seen wearing an untucked blue shirt underneath a black blazer. He completed the look with a matching pair of trousers and aviator goggles. His spiked hairstyle gives an extra coolness to his formal wear for sure.

Robert Pattinson looking dapper in an all-black outfit

This all-black pantsuit outfit is something so regal that it will never go out of style. For an edge, he wore a dark grey pullover t-shirt under the black blazer while he chose black-brown boots to complete this look.

Pattinson in a black and white filter

Robert Pattinson looks all dapper in this short hairstyle wearing an all-black outfit. He donned a jet black suit and shirt along with a jet black tie while the colour of his pants is on the ash grey side.

ALSO READ| 'The Batman': Everything We Know About The Robert Pattinson Starrer So Far

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.