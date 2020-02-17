Robert Pattinson Is A Big Fan Of Elephants, These Images Are A Proof

Robert Pattinson recently revealed the look from his upcoming movie The Batman. Fans are already excited to see Robert perform the role of Batman. The actor has also acted in various movies throughout his career. Apart from his upcoming movie, Robert also mentioned in an interview that he prefers working with animals rather than professional actors because there is less pressure. His favourite movie is Water For Elephants and he also cried over an elephant while shooting for the film. The reason that he broke down on the set was that the elephant and Robert shared a strong bond with each other during the film

Robert Pattinson is a fan of elephants

The elephant's name is Tai who worked with Robert in the film Water For Elephants. The cast of the film also includes Reese Witherspoon, Christoph Waltz, Hal Holbrook and Paul Schneider. The movie Water For Elephants is about Jacob (Robert) who joins a circus after the death of his parents. During his work, he falls in love with Marlena (Reese Witherspoon). There is a twist in the storyline when Jacob (Robert Pattinson) comes to know the truth about Marlena (Reese Witherspoon).

The actor is also a big fan of elephants which is seen in his social media pictures. Robert also mentioned how he and Tai used to roam around during the shoot. Robert described Tai's huge teeth and lips during the interview. Robert recently shared some pictures with the elephant. Take a look at their pictures.

