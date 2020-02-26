Robert Pattinson's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Little Ashes'

In October 2008, Robert Pattinson was seen portraying the character of Salvador Dali in the drama flick Little Ashes. For his role in the film, he was praised by critics, and adored by the fans. Read on to know more about the best Robert Pattinson's scenes from Little Ashes:

Times when Robert Pattinson brought Salvador Dali to life

Robert Pattinson successfully pulled off the character of Salvador Dali, in the very first scene of the film Little Ashes. Fans can see that a young Dali arrives at an art school in Madrid. He is seen wearing a traditional Spanish outfit that stands out from the crowd and has pulled off the accent that goes with it. Pattinson’s acting skills and portrayal of emotions were highly praised by critics.

In one of the scenes of the film, Salvador Dali comes across Federico García Lorca and Luis Buñuel. This is where they form the nucleus of Madrid’s most modern artist groups. The bond that Pattinson and the others portrayed in the scene was praised by the critics. It is one of the best Robert Pattinson moments according to the fans of the film.

In one of the scenes of the film, Federico Garcia Lorca and Salvador Dali are seen as having an intimate moment. The film briefly revolves around their love affair, and the two actors perfectly played their roles in the film and were seen sharing an intimate moment. Pattinson's conviction in the scene is truly noteworthy. It is one of the best scenes of Little Ashes.

