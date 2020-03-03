Robert Pattinson's 'Cosmopolis': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Robert Pattinson's role in the movie Cosmopolis has been widely appreciated. The actor essayed the role of Eric Packer who is a 28-year-old billionaire's asset manager, who sets out on the road of self-destruction, as he faces health issues, financial crises and more. Listed below are some of the interesting and fun facts on Robert Pattinson's Cosmopolis. Read on to know more details about the story.

Interesting trivia on Robert Pattinson's Cosmopolis

David Cronenberg penned down the storyline in just six days and he also revealed the time when he transformed the book into a screenplay. He realised how perfect the script was. Also, this was Robert Pattinson's first movie that he worked for after the superhit Twilight sequel. He described the experience of working with scriptwriter David Cronenberg and the film getting premiered at Cannes encouraged him to work for independent projects.

In one of the scenes, there is a public display that reads, 'A SPECTER IS HAUNTING THE WORLD. CAPITALISM.' This is taken from the political pamphlet titled The Communist Manifesto. The pamphlet was published in the year 1848 by two of the greatest German philosophers -- Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

Also, director David Cronenberg shot all the scenes from the movie in chronological order. In the making-of-documentary on DVD, all the actors in the film appear in the same chronological order.

Originally, Colin Farrel was chosen to be part of the cast but he had some conflicts regarding the timings as he was shooting for Total Recall (2012). Later, Robert Pattinson was selected for the cast. Not only was Colin Farrell replaced but Marion Cotillard also became part of the cast. However, she had to drop due to her pregnancy. Noomi Rapace and Keira Knightley were considered to be part of the cast until Sarah Gadon accepted her role in the movie.

