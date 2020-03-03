Robert Pattinson's 'Good Time': Fascinating Trivia On The Film

Robert Pattinson's role in the superhit flick Good Time has been highly appreciated by the fans. Pattinson essayed the role of Connie Nikas who robs a bank in order to help his brother who is physically impaired. Robert Pattinson's performance in the film was widely praised. The movie was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or in the main competition section at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Listed below are some of the most interesting facts on Robert Pattinson's Good Time.

Interesting Trivia on Robert Pattinson's Good Time

Robert Pattinson found his character Connie to be an inspiration in Jon Alpert's documentary. The documentary, released in 1989, is titled One Year in a Life of Crime. The documentary revolves around three petty criminals. Shot using a hidden camera, the three are seen stealing and eventually get caught.

Director Benny Safdie also plays a role in the movie. He portrays the role of Connie's Nika's brother named Nick. Apart from acting and directing the movie, he was also an editor and sound technician for the movie.

Almost all the actors featured in the movie were first-timers. However, there were exceptions like Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Souléymane Sy Savané, and Barkhad Abdi. Talking about Robert Pattinson's performance in the flick, his performance in this film is what reportedly convinced Matt Reeves to cast the actor in the movie The Batman (2021).

According to the director, Josh Safdie, Robert Pattinson's character in the flick was inspired by the cult leader Charles Manson to some extent. Principal photography of the movie was held around the month of February and March in the year 2016. The photography lasted for more than 35 days. The reason for the photography to last this long was the multiple night shoots. The crew would sleep during the day and initiate the shooting late afternoon.

