Robert Pattinson Has Shared The Screen-space With THESE Legendary Actors

Robert Pattinson will be next seen in The Batman. The actor became a household name post his portrayal as Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series. Robert Pattinson climbed the ladder of initially by playing a smart wizard in Harry Potter' and the Goblet of Fire (2005). His performance as Cedric Diggory won millions of hearts. Since then Robert Pattinson has featured in several ground-breaking blockbuster Hollywood films like Water for Elephants, Damsel and Remember Me.

Source: Robert Pattison Instagram

Robert Pattinson has shared space with some of the finest actors like Michael Gambon, Julianne Moore and numerous others. Let us go down the memory lane and take a look at the list of veteran actors with whom Robert has worked so far.

Times when Robert Pattinson shared the silver screen with legends

Michael Gambon

Source: Micheal Gambon Instagram

In 2005, Robert Pattinson featured in the iconic film of the Harry Potter series titled Harry Potter and Goblet of Fire. The veteran actor, Michael Gambon essayed the strong character of school dean Professor Albus Dumbledore in the film. This was the first time Robert Pattinson shared screen space with the megastar. Robert Pattinson did full justice to his scenes with Michael Gambon. The dramatic scene where Robert Pattinson's character dies and Michael Gambon announces his untimely death is the highlight of the film. Irrespective of being a teenager, Robert Pattinson gave a memorable performance in the film and made his presence felt in front of a brilliant actor like Michael Gambon.

Julianne Moore

Source: Julianne Moore Instagram

Robert Pattinson worked with the celebrated Hollywood actress Julianne Moore in Maps to the Stars (2014). Directed by David Cronenberg, Maps to the Stars is a highly entertaining thriller-drama flick. Robert Pattinson played a crucial role in the film. The way he performed his scenes with Julianne Moore is truly commendable. It won't be incorrect to say that Maps to the Stars is amidst Robert Pattinson's most underrated films so far. Julianne Moore played her part as an actress beautifully in the film.

Pierce Brosnan

Source: Pierce Brosnan Instagram

The James Bond fame Pierce Brosnan is another legendary actor with whom Pattinson has also worked. The dynamic duo featured in the cinematographically brilliant film Remember Me. Helmed by filmmaker Allen Coulter, Remember Me is amidst the most memorable films of Robert Pattinson. The camaraderie he shared with his onscreen father Pierce Brosnan in the film was truly commendable.

