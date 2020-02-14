The Debate
'The Batman': What Are Fans Expecting From Upcoming Robert Pattinson Starrer?

Hollywood News

'The Batman' film's first look was recently revealed on social media by director Matt Reeves which has left many fans with high expectations about the film.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
batman

As director Matt Reeves revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as Batman, fans have poured in an abundance of praise for the newest iteration of the character. The film has been under major headlines ever since director Matt Reeves' association with the film was publically announced. Though many fans were skeptical about Twilight star Robert Pattinson's casting in the titular role of Batman, it hasn't stopped them from speculating how the film will finally turn out to be. Below are some expectations fans are reportedly wishing to come true with Robert Pattinson's Batman

Also read: 'Batman' first look revealed by Matt Reeves; Robert Pattinson leaves fans amazed

The Batman - what are fans expecting?

The latest first look of Robert Pattinson's Batman is reportedly reminding many ardent fans of Batman Year-One comic book series which focused on Batman's early crime-fighting life. Some fans were also quick to point out that the character iconic Batman symbol is made from the gun which killed his parents Thomas and Martha Wayne. This intricate detail was picked up by many fans on social media who are now sharing how they expect to see the direct comic book reference on the silver screen. Some fans pointed out that the new suit worn by Robert Pattinson takes inspiration from various previous Batman iterations from Arkham video games and Year-one comic book series.

Also read: Robert Pattinson's first look from 'The Batman' revealed by director Matt Reeves

Also read: Peter Sarsgaard opens up about the tone of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

Also read: 'Batman' villains fans need to know about before watching the new Robert Pattinson film

Also read: Iconic 'Batman' villains who need to make an appearance on the big screen in future movies

Image courtesy - Matt Reeves Twitter and DC Comics Instagram

 

 

