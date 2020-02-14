'The Batman': What Are Fans Expecting From Upcoming Robert Pattinson Starrer?

As director Matt Reeves revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as Batman, fans have poured in an abundance of praise for the newest iteration of the character. The film has been under major headlines ever since director Matt Reeves' association with the film was publically announced. Though many fans were skeptical about Twilight star Robert Pattinson's casting in the titular role of Batman, it hasn't stopped them from speculating how the film will finally turn out to be. Below are some expectations fans are reportedly wishing to come true with Robert Pattinson's Batman.

The Batman - what are fans expecting?

Robert Pattinson reminds me of the newer batman from the animated show 'The Batman' which is what I think they are going for. Less hardened and still figuring it out young batman. My Favorite is still Ben Afflec though #Batman — 🐺 Wepwawet (@ZodMagus) February 14, 2020

The latest first look of Robert Pattinson's Batman is reportedly reminding many ardent fans of Batman Year-One comic book series which focused on Batman's early crime-fighting life. Some fans were also quick to point out that the character iconic Batman symbol is made from the gun which killed his parents Thomas and Martha Wayne. This intricate detail was picked up by many fans on social media who are now sharing how they expect to see the direct comic book reference on the silver screen. Some fans pointed out that the new suit worn by Robert Pattinson takes inspiration from various previous Batman iterations from Arkham video games and Year-one comic book series.

Wow. The Batman symbol is made from the gun that killed his parents. #Batman pic.twitter.com/8gnuSgegxV — Jay (@guilelessman) February 14, 2020

New #Batman suit like a mix of Year One, 1939 batsuit and the Arkham video game series. A more fledgling artistic take on the costumed hero. pic.twitter.com/57PiYGJQbG — L E W I S (@latenightnavona) February 14, 2020

Since everyone is buzzing here's the hidden detail, the bat emblem is made of gun parts, maybe the gun that killed his parents?#Batman pic.twitter.com/npE9PvdetY — Dwain Adam Michael 🦁 (IG:MCKILLUMINATI69) (@Mckiluminati69) February 14, 2020

Image courtesy - Matt Reeves Twitter and DC Comics Instagram

