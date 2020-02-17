Robert Pattinson Loves To Play The Guitar; These Videos Are Proof

Robert Pattinson is making news for his upcoming films The Batman and Tenet, which are set to release in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Both films will feature Pattinson in the lead role, and both the films will have a serious tone. Pattinson’s on-screen characters in the films are expected to be dark and intense. Apart from acting, Pattinson has also shown his love for playing the guitar several times. Read on to know more about the times when Robert Pattinson displayed his love for the instrument:

Times when Robert Pattinson Rocked with a Guitar

Back in March of 2013, a video of Robert Pattinson surfaced on the internet, where the actor was seen playing the guitar after dinner with his friends. In the video, Pattinson is seen sporting a simple t-shirt and a cap, while playing a brown guitar. Here is the link to the video:

In the 2008 coming-of-age Indie Film, How to Be, Pattinson was seen playing the lead role. In the film, there is a scene when the actor is seen playing the guitar. In this scene, however, the quality of the music is not as good as the quality of music that Pattinson can perform in reality. It is one of the rare on-screen moments where the actor is seen playing music. Here is the scene from How to Be:

Robert Pattinson was not only in the credits for acting in the Twilight Saga but also was in the credits section for his voice. He sang and performed several songs from the Twilight franchise, which included Never Think and To Roam. The soundtrack of the film saga has some of the most beautiful melodies ever, and Pattinson has a big part to play in the same.

At an event, Robert Pattinson was seen performing an impromptu song. He was playing his guitar too, as he sang Its All on You. It is one of the best songs by the actor, and fans adored this at the event. Here is a link to the song.

