Robert Pattinson's Top Indie Films Of The Decade; See List

Robert Pattinson is one of the most fan-favourite English actors. He has starred in blockbusters like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The Twilight Saga, and others. Recently, Pattinson took the internet by storm when it was announced that he will be playing the character of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming DC flick The Batman. Apart from superhit commercial films, he has also been starred in several art-house independent films. Read on to know more about Robert Pattinson's top Indie films of the decade:

Robert Pattinson's top Indie films of the decade

The Lighthouse

Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, The Lighthouse is helmed by Robert Eggers. The film revolves around two lighthouse keepers, who start to lose their sanity when a storm strands them on an isolated island. It features Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. The Lighthouse premiered at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival back in May 2019.

Little Ashes

Little Ashes is a Spanish-British drama flick that features Pattinson as the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. Little Ashes is one of the highly praised films of Pattinson. The film recieved several accolades at several award funtions. It has been written by Philippa Goslett and directed by Paul Morrison.

Good Times

Good Times is a crime thriller flick directed and written by the Safdie brothers. It features Robert Pattinson as Constantine Nikas, a con artist and a bank robber. Good Times also features Benny Safdie. The film was nominated at over 16 award functions for various reasons, and went on to garner an award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

How to Be

How to Be is an independent comedy-drama directed by Oliver Irving. In the film, Pattinson plays the role of Art, who is going through a quarter-life crises. The film was nominated at several International Film Festivals, and was critically appraised for the story and Pattinson's performance in the film. The film garnered over six awards in various categories.

