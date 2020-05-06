Robert Pattinson May Or May Not Star In Another 'Twilight' Film; Read Details Here

Stephenie Meyer recently made it to headlines as she announced her new book of the Twilight series. The author had revealed earlier that the new book Midnight Sun is a story from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. The book is scheduled to release on August 4th, 2020.

Would Robert Pattinson be willing to make a comeback?

As soon as the release of the book was announced, fans started wondering whether the book would get adapted into a movie as well. Moreover, fans have been wondering that if the book is from vampire Edward’s point of view, would Robert Pattinson be starring in the sequel? The confusion is prevailing among fans because actor Robert Pattinson has evidently moved on from the Twilight phase of his career. Moreover, the actor has grown older to play the role of a young vampire boy.

Read | Robert Pattinson's Deleted Scenes From The Popular 'Twilight' Series

However, in a report by a leading daily, a source close to Robert Pattinson revealed some interesting details to them. The portal reported that as revealed by their source, Robert Pattinson is very proud to be associated with the Twilight franchise. They further said that Twilight has supplied Robert with memories that helped him personally and professionally. It was also reported that Robert is aware that the Twilight series gave him the fame and fandom that he enjoys today and he is grateful for that.

Read | Robert Pattinson Struggling To Stay In Shape For 'The Batman' Amid Lockdown

However, when it comes to the new book, Rober Pattinson has not been given an advanced copy to know what the book is about other than the fact that it is from Edward’s perspective. The media portal reported that though Robert Pattinson is not against coming back, he is also realistic and knows that he might be way too old for the role. However, he would not be surprised if he is offered something down the line and will deal with it as it comes.

Talking about Midnight Sun, Stephanie had revealed to a media portal that there is so much to Edward’s side of the story. Prior to this book, she had written the Twilight Saga, which was from the perspective of Bella Swan. Stephanie revealed on her website, “While I was procrastinating some real editing work (I’m always at my most creative when procrastinating), I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective.There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter”.

Read | From Robert Pattinson To Stella Maxwell: Here Is Kristen Stewart's Relationship Timeline

Read | Robert Pattinson's 'The Rover': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Image Credits: Robert Pattinson fan account Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.