Robert Pattinson's 'The Rover': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

Robert Pattinson, after the success of The Twilight Saga, decided to star in films that would offer him challenging roles. His efforts for the same led him to several scripts, which in turn gave his fans and audience some of his best films and characters. One such character came from the 2014 crime drama titled The Rover.

The Rover revolves around Guy Pearce’s character Eric, a violent and bitter former soldier who has lost his farm and his family. Eric is a person who has seen the world collapse and carries a bitter resentment in his heart that bubbles in a murderous way. The Rover focuses his journey with Reynolds, played by Robert Pattinson, and the bond that the two create over time.

Pattinson's character of Rey is portrayed as a man who is dependent on his family and believes that he can never ever be independent. Being protected by his family almost always, he feels that he is a burden on them. He is shown as a slow person with a dire need of attention.

READ | Robert Pattinson’s Dating Timeline; From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

READ | Robert Pattinson's 'High Life' Script Was Just 30 Pages; Learn More Interesting Trivia

Interesting trivia on Robert Pattinson's The Rover

It has been said that the character of Eric was specifically written for Guy Pearce, and was penned by David Michôd. When Robert Pattinson was with David Michôd for the audition of The Rover, he could not start acting for over 40 minutes due to being extremely anxious.

David Michôd added the part where Rey is listening to music and is singing along the song Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson. It was added by the director to show how the character of Rey would be a child at heart if the setting of The Rover was not in a dystopian world.

The Rover was supposed to be written by David Michôd and Joel Edgerton for Nash Edgerton to direct. The director of The Rover asked Robert Pattinson to watch a documentary titled Bully, to prepare for the character of Reynolds. In the film, most deaths are caused by the character of Eric. The film has a similar theme to that of John Wick.

READ | Robert Pattinson And His Association With Directors Whose First Name Is David

READ | Here Is Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse’s Relationship Timeline; Read



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.