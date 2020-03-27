Robert Pattinson's Deleted Scenes From The Popular 'Twilight' Series

Robert Pattinson is widely known for his hit Twilight series. The film impressed the audiences with its picturesque locations, strong chemistry, and vampires. The charming chemistry between Edward and Bella still holds a special place in the hearts of Pattinson fans. Listed below are some of the top Robert Pattinson deleted scenes from the Twilight series.

Robert Pattinson deleted scenes from the Twilight series

1) Edward's family tells him how Bella is not like them

In this deleted scene, Edward and Bella see each other, after which Bella leaves. Then Edward's brothers tell him that she is not one of them. Another scene from the same shows Bella having an intimate dream of her and Edward.

2) Edward and Bella's conversation

This is another one of the best Twilight deleted scenes. In this scene, Bella and Edward are seen having a conversation. Bella tells Edward not to read Charlie's mind. The scene takes a funny note as Bella asks him about vampires liking baseball.

3) Bella's talk with charlie

This is another one of the best Twilight deleted scenes. This scene begins with Bella and Jacob having a conversation. Later, Bella has an intense and grotesque nightmare where she sees Edward looking at her while sleeping and telling her that she is like him. Bella is later seen having a heartfelt conversation with Charlie.

4) Edward kills Bella

This is another deleted scene that, in hindsight, proves to be quite important. In this scene, one can see Edward killing Bella in the biology class. The scene has a horrific tone and atmosphere that makes it stand out.

