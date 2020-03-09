Robert Pattinson gained a huge amount of fan following, all thanks to his role in the Twilight Saga series. He became popular primarily because of his handsome looks as a vampire. Fans were gushing all over Edward Cullen, Robert Pattinson’s role from the series, and it is widely popular even today.

However, off late, Robert Pattinson has been grabbing headlines ever since DC Comics announced that he will be cast as the new Batman for the upcoming superhero film. The actor will be seen carrying on a legacy that previously belonged to actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and George Clooney in the upcoming films. Read on to know more about Robert Pattinson's movies that are surprisingly rated low on Metacritic:

Robert Pattinson’s low rated films on Metacritic

1. Cosmopolis (2012)

Robert Pattinson donned the lead role in this David Cronenberg directorial. The film also starred Paul Giamatti, Samantha Morton, Sarah Gadon, Mathieu Amalric, Juliette Binoche, Jay Baruchel and Kevin Durand alongside Pattinson. The film was based on Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name. Many Cronenberg enthusiasts consider the film to be one of his finest works. However, it gained a score of 58 on Metascore.

2. Twilight (2008)

Robert Pattinson bagged his breakthrough role in the fantasy drama film, Twilight alongside Kristen Stewart. The film was a huge hit at the box office. However, many critics claimed the film to be mediocre with a poor storyline. The film subsequently got several sequels but it was given just a mere score of 56 on Metacritic

3. Bel Ami (2012)

Bel Ami was based on Guy de Maupassant’s novel of the same name with Robert Pattinson in the lead role. The film also starred Uma Thurman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Christina Ricci, and Colm Meaney along with Pattinson. The film saw an average run at the box office and also received negative reviews from critics. The film even received a huge cult following but sites like Metacritic gave the film a score of 42.

4. Queen of the Desert (2015)

Queen of the Desert starred Robert Pattinson, James Franco and Nicole Kidman in lead roles. The film was based on the chronicles of a British explorer and writer. Even with all the hype that was surrounding the film before its release, Queen of the Desert failed to perform well at the box office. The film has received a mere 39 score on Metacritic.

5. Maps to the Stars (2014)

Maps to the Stars was the third collaboration of director David Cronenberg and Robert Pattinson. The film also starred Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack, Olivia Williams, Sarah Gadon, and Evan Bird along with Pattinson. Even with all the praises that came, Maps To The Stars was also criticised for its poor plotline by many critics who subsequently gave the film a 67 score on Metacritic and even performed averagely at the box office.

