'The Exorcist' Sequel In Works; 2018 Halloween Movie Maker David Green To Direct The Film

The Exorcist is one of the most loved horror movies of all time. This 1973 horror film was directed by William Friedkin. Fans of The Exorcist were eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie. In what comes as a surprise for fans, The Exorcist sequel is in the works and will be directed by David Gordon Green who will also be directing a Halloween trilogy for the production house. Read ahead to know more.

The Exorcist sequel in talks

According to a report by The Observer, a sequel for The Exorcist is underway for David Gordon Green to direct. Green is also going to direct the production house's Halloween trilogy film. Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson are going to be executive producers of the film. It is not yet clear whether the sequel will be his next project following the other two Halloween movies.

David Gordon Green's next directorial venture Halloween Kills is going to release in theatres on October 15, 2021. While the movie following this one Halloween Ends is slated to release theatrically on October 14, 2022. These two movies are the sequels of the popular 2018 movie Halloween. This movie was a blockbuster hit as well. There were rumours doing rounds that The Exorcist sequel will release in early 2021 but now, since the announcement of the movie has been made this late, the release date of the movie is unclear.

The movie is based on the novel that goes by the same name and is authored by William Peter Blatty. The plot of the original movie revolved around the possession of a 12-year-old girl. She starts using obscene language and superhuman strength after she connects with a supernatural being using an Ouija Board. The Exorcist cast includes Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jack MacGowran, Jason Miller and Linda Blair.

There were a lot of controversies surrounding the movie because of its graphic content. Nonetheless, the movie went on to win at the Oscars and the Golden Globes as well. It grossed more than $520 million worldwide. William Friedkin is not expected to be a part of the upcoming sequel.

