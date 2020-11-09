Robert Pattinson On Challenges He Faces For 'The Batman' & Developing His Bruce Wayne Arc

The Batman is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, marking his debut in the DCEU. The actor recently opened up about how he will interpret the DC Comics character.

Robert Pattinson dives deep into playing Bruce Wayne in The Batman

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair France, reported by Batman News, Robert Pattinson talked about the challenges that come with playing a superhero. He said that on The Batman, he is using things at the moment that seem fragile compared to the importance of the project. He mentioned that the secret and sensitive part of the actor facing the heaviness of the project.

Robert Pattinson stated that on The Batman, a gigantic team of technicians surrounds him and when they say, “Let’s go Robert…Action!” He has to forget this mass of people and play in front of his own thoughts, his own demons. He asserted that he has an actor’s excitement to face the tension of the set, the inordinate expectation of all these people.

Robert Pattinson in The Batman explained how he will be developing the cape crusader. He said that he first looks at the character and what he has to do with it, how he is going to have to invent nuances in this shell, making it more complex all the time. He mentioned that Batman is a role in which he has to learn how to play ambiguity better. For him, it is out of the question to interpret the character in a single colour. The actor stated that it is beautiful, people who seem to live in two states at the same time. Giving an example, he asked to imagine a scenario when one loves to cook and after years they succeed in obtaining the perfect dish, the healthiest, the most balanced, the tastiest, the most subtle; would they honestly eat it at every meal? No! What would one secretly dream about? To make themselves a nice fat cheeseburger, he noted.

The Batman cast also features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie will show Robert Pattinson in year two of wearing the cape and cowl and will explore more of his detective side. The movie has been delayed by Warner Bros. Pictures for five months. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

