New 'The Batman' Set Photos Show Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz And Others In Characters

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and John Turturro appear in characters in new The Batman set photos. Check them out and read to know more.

Robert Pattinson

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman has been facing production issues due to the coronavirus. However, the film has recently resumed filming in England. Now as the team began shooting at St George’s Hall, Liverpool, new set photos featuring the lead cast are making rounds on the internet.

New 'The Batman' set photos out

New pictures from The Batman shooting location have made their ways on social media platforms. It shows St George’s Hall which is said to be turned as the Great Gotham Hall for the movie. The photos feature Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot.

It also gives the first glimpse at John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, a crime lord of Gotham City. The scene also shows all of them walking down the steps and is said to be a funeral. They are surrounded by media, depicting that something big happened at the place and the media houses are there to report the news. It will be exciting to see how all of these characters end up together in one place, being each others enemy. Check out the various photos below. 

The Batman commenced principal photography in January 2020 in London, England. Few set photos also made rounds on the internet. Filming was shut down in March 2020 due to coronavirus scares. After a long hiatus of around five months, the movie resumed shooting in early September but was halted again as Robert Pattinson was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Now the actor has safely returned for shooting and the film is currently happening in the United Kingdom. Warner Bros. Pictures has taken extreme measures, ensuring that all safety guidelines and protocols are followed by the cast and crew.

The Batman cast features Robert Pattinson in the titular character, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie will show Robert Pattinson in year two of wearing the cape and cowl and will explore more of his detective side. The movie has been delayed by Warner Bros. Pictures for five months. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

