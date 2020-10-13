New 'The Batman' Set Photos Show Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz And Others In Characters

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman has been facing production issues due to the coronavirus. However, the film has recently resumed filming in England. Now as the team began shooting at St George’s Hall, Liverpool, new set photos featuring the lead cast are making rounds on the internet.

Also Read | 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Reveals Why He Wanted Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne

New 'The Batman' set photos out

New pictures from The Batman shooting location have made their ways on social media platforms. It shows St George’s Hall which is said to be turned as the Great Gotham Hall for the movie. The photos feature Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot.

It also gives the first glimpse at John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, a crime lord of Gotham City. The scene also shows all of them walking down the steps and is said to be a funeral. They are surrounded by media, depicting that something big happened at the place and the media houses are there to report the news. It will be exciting to see how all of these characters end up together in one place, being each others enemy. Check out the various photos below.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne on #TheBatman set. pic.twitter.com/ZT5gFhJGLs — best of robert pattinson (@archivpattinson) October 12, 2020

I JUST CAN’T GET OVER THIS SERVE!! 🙌😻✨ #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/JTi4gXd6Yd — Jessica Blake 💕 Associate Producer for ZSJL (@JessicaBlake98) October 12, 2020

His smile 🐧

☂️&💍

Colin as Oswald Cobblepot on the set of "The Batman"

Oct. 12, 2020#ColinFarrell #TheBatman #ThePenguin pic.twitter.com/asbbEhBtqq — 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣 𝙁𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 (@CFarrellUpdates) October 12, 2020

I haven’t stopped staring at this particular picture...

Batman, Catwoman, and Penguin... I can’t possibly wait until 2022 to see what #TheBatman does with these characters. pic.twitter.com/JWrp51Mpgs — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) October 13, 2020

Also Read | 'The Batman' Star Robert Pattinson Received THIS Advice From Christian Bale

Father and daughter?!?! #TheBatman



Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone on set today in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/dkd6U5Bdj5 — ~ The Battinson Cave ~ (@TheBCEU) October 12, 2020

The Bat, the Penguin and the Cat



🦇🐧🐱#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/t7Xj72ni8h — Matt Reeves’ Batverse 🦇 (@TheBatRobert) October 12, 2020

Set Photos from 2021 “The Batman” by director Matt Reeves



Looks like we get a pretty good look at Oswalt Cobblepot and Selina Kyle#Thebatman pic.twitter.com/esOd597hIT — Double Tap Movie Critics (@Dbltapmovies) October 12, 2020

🦇 | There're now more than 110 HQ photos of Robert Pattinson on #TheBatman set yesterday! https://t.co/0gZ0EePF2Q



𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒅𝒂𝒚? pic.twitter.com/4rr3wryK3L — Robert Pattinson Online (@rpattinsonfr) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Matt Reeves' The Batman To Explore Tortured Soul Of Robert Pattinson's Young Bruce Wayne

The Batman commenced principal photography in January 2020 in London, England. Few set photos also made rounds on the internet. Filming was shut down in March 2020 due to coronavirus scares. After a long hiatus of around five months, the movie resumed shooting in early September but was halted again as Robert Pattinson was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Now the actor has safely returned for shooting and the film is currently happening in the United Kingdom. Warner Bros. Pictures has taken extreme measures, ensuring that all safety guidelines and protocols are followed by the cast and crew.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson & Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Gets A TV Spin-off Series About Gotham PD

The Batman cast features Robert Pattinson in the titular character, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie will show Robert Pattinson in year two of wearing the cape and cowl and will explore more of his detective side. The movie has been delayed by Warner Bros. Pictures for five months. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

Promo Image Source: archivpattinson And JessicaBlake98 Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.