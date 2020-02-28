The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Robert Pattinson's Movies That Are Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Hollywood News

Robert Pattinson is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Here are some of his movies that are certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Read to know more.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson has created a buzz ever since it was announced that the actor is going to play the role of Batman in the upcoming DC movie The Batman. Apart from his upcoming superhero film, the actor has portrayed an array of interesting characters throughout his career. Take a look at some of his movies that are certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Top Fantasy Genre Movies For Die-hard Fans

Movies of Robert Pattinson that are certified fresh

The Lighthouse

The horror movie is about two lighthouse keepers and the film is directed and bankrolled by Robert Eggers. Robert Pattinson played the role of Thomas Howard in the movie. The movie's Tomatometer is 90% and the audience score is 72%.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Trademarks That Are Adored By His Fans

High Life

The movie released on November 7 and Robert Pattinson played the role of Monte in the movie. The film is about a group of criminals who are sent on a mission to space. The movie's Tomatometer is 82% and the audience score is 42%.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Movies Rated More Than 7 On IMDb; From 'The Lighthouse' To 'Good Time'

Good Time

The crime thriller movie is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. The movie is about a robber who robs a bank to help his disabled brother. Robert plays the role of Constantine in the movie. Its Tomatometer is 91% and the audience score is 81%.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Evolution As An Actor; From 'Harry Potter' To 'The Batman'

The Childhood of a Leader

Robert Pattinson played the role of Charles Marker in the movie. The Childhood of a Leader released on September 5, 2015. The movie is based on Jean-Paul Sartre's short story with the same name. Its Tomatometer is 89% and the audience score is 54%.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NEW COMMISSIONER OF DELHI POLICE
IAF CHIEF ON BALAKOT AIRSTRIKE
EXTRADITION HEARING PAUSED: ASSANGE
MIKE POMPEO ON TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT
SC GRANTS INTERIM RELIEF TO PATEL
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST