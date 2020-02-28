Robert Pattinson's Movies That Are Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Robert Pattinson has created a buzz ever since it was announced that the actor is going to play the role of Batman in the upcoming DC movie The Batman. Apart from his upcoming superhero film, the actor has portrayed an array of interesting characters throughout his career. Take a look at some of his movies that are certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Movies of Robert Pattinson that are certified fresh

The Lighthouse

The horror movie is about two lighthouse keepers and the film is directed and bankrolled by Robert Eggers. Robert Pattinson played the role of Thomas Howard in the movie. The movie's Tomatometer is 90% and the audience score is 72%.

High Life

The movie released on November 7 and Robert Pattinson played the role of Monte in the movie. The film is about a group of criminals who are sent on a mission to space. The movie's Tomatometer is 82% and the audience score is 42%.

Good Time

The crime thriller movie is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. The movie is about a robber who robs a bank to help his disabled brother. Robert plays the role of Constantine in the movie. Its Tomatometer is 91% and the audience score is 81%.

The Childhood of a Leader

Robert Pattinson played the role of Charles Marker in the movie. The Childhood of a Leader released on September 5, 2015. The movie is based on Jean-Paul Sartre's short story with the same name. Its Tomatometer is 89% and the audience score is 54%.

13 - The Childhood of a Leader (2015)



