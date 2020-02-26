Robert Pattinson's Famous Berlin International Film Festival Appearances

Robert Pattinson began his film career at the age of 18. He has appeared in various films ever since then. The actor gained recognition for his role in the film Twilight. After the exceptional performance of the first part, the markers decided to make 4 more films. Robert Pattinson played the role of Edward Cullen in the movie series. The actor is also seen at the Berlin International Film Festival many times for his films. Let us take a look at Robert Pattinson's appearances at the Berlin International Film Festival.

ALSO READ | 'Twilight' Actor Robert Pattinson Is Part Of Many Philanthropic Projects; Read Here

Robert Pattinson's appearances at the Berlin International Film Festival

Queen of the Dessert

He appeared at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival for his film Queen of the Desert, which is the real-life story of Gertrude Bell. The co-stars of the film Nicole Kidman and James Franco also appeared at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Omg I love this new Robert Pattinson picture with baby lion cubs. From his movie the Queen of the dessert. Adorable 😊 pic.twitter.com/r0bEuzUpgb — Diana Maurer (@NatpackerDiana) June 9, 2015

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson’s Most Romantic Films To Add To Your Watchlist

Bel Ami

Robert Pattinson played the role of Georges Duroy in the film Bel Ami. The film had a world premiere at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival. Holliday Grainger, Robert Pattinson and Nina Ricci made their appearance at the event.

I just finished watching “Bel Ami” starring Robert Pattinson and let me tell you, that film keeps getting better and better. He gave a stellar performance that was flawless. He can play a bad boy a woman roots for. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/MgZtndzjO4 — mumlsss4 (@nanajmbtl5) November 5, 2019

Here's your daily reminder of Holliday Grainger!

❣️Holliday Grainger, Robert Pattinson and Nina Ricci for Bel Ami at Berlin International Film Festival 2012❣️

For exclusive content DM us for more information 💌 pic.twitter.com/2OYdSma2cn — Holliday Grainger (@hollygraingerf) January 31, 2020

ALSO READ | The Batman's Leaked Pictures Show Robert Pattinson's New Batsuit And Bat-bike; See Pics

The Lost City of Z

The movie released on March 30, 2017. The movie is a true story a British explorer Percy Fawcett. The movie did not perform well at the box office but Robert's acting was appreciated in the film. Robert Pattinson also appeared at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

Robert Pattinson at 67th Berlin International Film Festival (#Berlinale2017 ) - 'The Lost City Of Z' premiere #LostCityofZ pic.twitter.com/IS4QVOeYpd — 𝑬𝒍𝒊 🎞️ (@IAmElisabettaB) February 15, 2017

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson Channels His Inner Bruce Wayne In These Formal Wear Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.