Robert Pattinson's Famous Berlin International Film Festival Appearances

Music

Robert Pattinson is one of the renowned actors in Hollywood. The actor has also appeared at Berlin International Film Festival. Read more to know about it.

Robert pattinson

Robert Pattinson began his film career at the age of 18. He has appeared in various films ever since then. The actor gained recognition for his role in the film Twilight. After the exceptional performance of the first part, the markers decided to make 4 more films. Robert Pattinson played the role of Edward Cullen in the movie series. The actor is also seen at the Berlin International Film Festival many times for his films. Let us take a look at Robert Pattinson's appearances at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Robert Pattinson's appearances at the Berlin International Film Festival

Queen of the Dessert

He appeared at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival for his film Queen of the Desert, which is the real-life story of Gertrude Bell. The co-stars of the film Nicole Kidman and James Franco also appeared at the Berlin International Film Festival.

 Bel Ami

Robert Pattinson played the role of Georges Duroy in the film Bel Ami. The film had a world premiere at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival. Holliday Grainger, Robert Pattinson and Nina Ricci made their appearance at the event.

 

The Lost City of Z

The movie released on March 30, 2017. The movie is a true story a British explorer Percy Fawcett. The movie did not perform well at the box office but Robert's acting was appreciated in the film. Robert Pattinson also appeared at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

