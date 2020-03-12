Robert Pattinson's 'High Life' Script Was Just 30 Pages; Learn More Interesting Trivia

Robert Pattinson is one of the art-house actors of Britain and gained a huge fan following, all thanks to his role in the Twilight Saga series. He has also appeared in several independent as well as commercially hit films. He will be playing the character of Batman, in the upcoming DC flick The Batman. Pattinson has also played Salvador Dali, one of the most well-known surrealists, in the film Little Ashes.

In 2018, Robert Pattinson played the lead in Claire Denis’s directorial, High Life. Apart from Robert, Juliette Binoche and André Benjamin were also seen in pivotal characters. The plot of the film revolved around a father and his daughter, who struggle to survive in deep space where they live in isolation. Here are some lesser-known facts about High Life that fans might want to know-

Lesser-known facts about Robert Pattinson’s High Life

Until the film's end, the ship had been in space for 6,750 days (18 years), which equals to 76,864 days (210 years) on earth.

Claire Denis's idea to create a baby in space came after she read about physicist Stephen Hawking, who raised this possibility for space exploration since humans would die on board before they reached the outer limits of the cosmos.

Claire Denis had in mind the idea for the story since 2002. In 2014, Robert Pattinson heard about the project. Being a big cinephile, he wanted to work with Denis since he watched White Material (2009) for the first time in 2010.

All passengers on the spaceship are wearing uniforms with the number 7 on it. According to Claire Denis, it implies that their spaceship is one in a series sent out to space, but each ship is used for different experiments.

Being nervous about meeting Claire Denis for the first time, Robert Pattinson stated he studied Wikipedia articles on string theory and black holes to prepare for their first encounter and tried to rationalize a reason why his character would not age while travelling in deep space.

The original script was only 30 pages long and unconventional in the sense that unlike normal scripts, it wasn't the story itself but instead only the description of a few key scenes and scientific facts like the Penrose Process. Many of the decisions and changes took place while filming.

This is the fourth horror movie for Mia Goth, following A Cure for Wellness (2016), Marrowbone (2017) and the remake Suspiria (2018).

