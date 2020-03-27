Robert Pattinson's 'The Lost City Of Z': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Robert Pattinson is widely known for his role as Edward Cullen in the famous Twilight series. The actor went on to play several challenging roles in many remarkable films. One of Robert Pattinson's most acclaimed films that gained him tremendous fame is The Lost City Of Z. The popular film released in 2016 and was quite a sensation. Listed below are some of the interesting trivia on Robert Pattinson's The Lost City Of Z

READ:Robert Pattinson's Real-life Quotes That Provide Insights Into His Personality

Interesting trivia on Robert Pattinson's The Lost City Of Z

READ:Robert Pattinson's 'The King': Fascinating Trivia About The Film That You Must Know

One of the fascinating facts about the movie was when Director James Gray wrote to Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Apocalypse Now and the iconic Godfather movies, asking for advice about shooting in the jungle. Coppola's two-word reply was "Don't go." When Coppola decided to make Apocalypse Now, he received the same advice from the talented director, Roger Corman. Actors Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson both lost around 20-40 lb by only eating the minimum per day while filming in the deserted jungle. Percy Fawcett's father was addicted to gambling, which resulted in his family fortunes being squandered. Later on in his life, Percy is burdened with the responsibility of answering for his father's misdemeanor.

READ:Will Johnny Depp Play The Role Of Joker In Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'?

The filming of The Lost City Of Z included several gunshots and humongous explosions that scared several local farmers. They went ahead and complained to local newspapers and TV stations about the same. Actor Tom Holland broke his nose on his very last day of shooting. The character of Percy Fawcett was originally supposed to be portrayed by actor Brad Pitt. However, after discussions, both Pitt and the director felt that a British actor would do better justice to the role.

As the role was given to actor Benedict Cumberbatch, the situation gave Brad Pitt the opportunity to take the lead role in the hit film, World War Z. Later it was discovered that Benedict's pregnant wife did not prefer to give birth in the middle of the Amazon forest and so finally, they signed on with actor Charlie Hunnam. Another fun fact about the film was how the lead actor Charlie Hunnam was not permitted to eat and sleep in the battlefield trenches as he would have liked. This restriction was probably due to the strict Insurance parameters.

READ:Robert Pattinson’s Dating Timeline; From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.