Robert Pattinson's Thriller Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Robert Pattinson and his performance in the hit Twilight series go hand in hand but the actor, with his films, has proved that he can do so much more than romance. Some of Pattinson's great films include King, Cosmopolis, Good Time, Remember Me, etc. Recently, Pattinson also made headlines by bagging the role of the 'Batman' in an upcoming movie by Matt Reeves. Listed below are some of Robert Pattinson's thriller movies that you must add to your watchlist.

Thriller movies of Robert Pattinson you must add to your watchlist

1) Cosmopolis

Directed by David Cronenberg, this is one of the most popular movies of Robert Pattinson. Cosmopolis revolves around the life of a billionaire who goes on the path of self-destruction. Cosmopolis starred Paul Giamatti and Robert Pattinson in lead roles and was released in the year 2012. The film also stars Samantha Morton, Sarah Gadon, Mathieu Amalric, Juliette Binoche, Jay Baruchel and Kevin Durand in supporting roles.

2) Good Time

Good Time revolves around the life of a bank robber who stops at nothing to free his brother from prison. He launches himself into a nightlong odyssey through New York's dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Good Time is directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie. The film stars Robert Pattinson and Benny Safdie in lead roles. The film is written by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein. The film also stars Barkhad Abdi, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Buddy Duress in supporting roles.

3) The Rover

This is another popular film featuring Robert Pattinson and Guy Pearce in lead roles. The film is directed by David Michôd and released in 2014. Robert Pattinson's performance in the film has been hugely talked about. He also received awards for the same. The film also stars Scoot McNairy, David Field, Anthony Hayes, Gillian Jones, and Susan Prior in other roles.

