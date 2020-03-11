Robert Pattinson's Top Biopics That You Must Check Out Right Away

Robert Pattinson is now regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. The actor who played a brooding vampire in the Twilight series is now gearing up for portraying Batman in Matt Reeve's upcoming flick. Robert Pattinson has worked in several films now. The actor has garnered worldwide recognition for his performances in various movies. He began his acting career as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, which put him on the radar. The 33-year-old actor is also known for his charming looks and style.

Also read: Robert Pattinson's Coming-of-age Films That Every Teen Must Watch

The actor has also worked in movies that are loosely based on true events. His horror film The Lighthouse with William Dafoe is one of them. Let's take a look a the actor's movies which are loosely based on real-life. Below are some of Robert Pattinson's movies.

Also read: Robert Pattinson’s Dating Timeline; From Kristen Stewart To Suki Waterhouse

Life

This movie was released in 2015 and is directed by Anton Corbijn. The film is set in the year 1955. It revolves around a young photographer named Dennis Stock (played by Robert Pattinson). He is James Dean's (Dane DeHaan) photographer and makes friends with him and forms a strong bond with the actor.

Also read: Robert Pattinson In Batsuit With New Batmobile Revealed By Matt Reeves; See Pictures

Little Ashes

The movie stars Robert Pattinson as Salvador Dali. Directed by Paul Morrison, the movie is set in 1922, where Salvador Dalí arrives at a university in Madrid. This is where he makes friends with Luis Buñuel and Federico García Lorca. Dalí then feels a strong attraction towards the Federico, and a passionate love story is followed.

The King

The King is a 2019 Netflix film directed by David Michôd. The movie stars Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet in lead roles. Chalamet plays the roles of King Henry V in the movie. The movie tells the story of young Henry V who encounters treachery and deceit after his brother’s death.



Also read: Robert Pattinson's Real-life Quotes That Provide Insights Into His Personality

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.