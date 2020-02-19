Robert Pattinson Is Zoe Kravitz's 'partner In Crime'; Here's Why

Zoe Bella Kravitz is one of the most known actors of Hollywood and is making the headlines with her upcoming 2021 DC flick, The Batman. In the upcoming superhero film, Kravitz will be seen playing the role of Selina Kyle, who is also known as the Catwoman.

According to the reports, the actor was recently talking to a leading entertainment portal, where she stated that she is excited to work with Pattinson, as he is one of the best actors that could play the character of the Batman. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Zoe Kravitz speaks highly about 'The Batman' co-star Pattinson

According to the reports, Zoe Kravitz was recently seen talking about her upcoming film, and her co-star Robert Pattinson. She stated that she has never worked with him before, but they have been spending some time together for the last few weeks. The actor had to do a camera test with him and they have also started working out, training, and rehearsing together.

Kravitz stated that Pattinson is a delightful, thoughtful and a wonderful person. She also spoke about how he is a perfect fit for the role of the caped crusader and said that it is going to be an adventure. She was very excited to have him as her ‘partner in crime’ and the two are ready for the intense shoot that will follow next. She further revealed that there is a lot of pressure, but she knows that he has her back and vice versa.

For the unversed, Kravitz and Pattinson will be the next Batman and Catwoman, in the Matt Reeves-directorial. The film is also penned by Reeves and will bring villains like Two-Face and the Penguin to the big screen. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this 10th DCEU flick.

