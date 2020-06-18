Robert Pattinson Opens Up About His Physical Transformation For 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson will be starring as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming superhero movie, The Batman. As per recent reports, to get into the character, Robert Pattinson has been undergoing a major physical transformation. The actor also revealed in a recent interview that he has been following a strict diet to get in shape for the character.

During an interview with a magazine, Robert Pattinson shared the routine he follows to get into the shape. He revealed that when it comes to the gym, he works out to get abs and goes on to do regular 5-minute cardio, bicycle crunches. The actor also trains with dumbbell side bends double crunches and superman crunches with 3 sets of 25 reps per move. He also runs about 5-19 km 3-4 times per week.

The outdoor exercise of Robert Pattinson involves hitting the gym as well as some sandbag routines in military-style at the beach. He also does boxing and long walks to relax the mind. When it comes to diet, the actor has reduced the amount of alcohol intake. Pattinson also toned down on processed meat and fried food. The actor follows it to boost his physical transformation.

On the work front

Robert Pattinson is all set to star in the new instalment of the iconic Batman franchise, The Batman. However, the specifics of this version of the DC film story are minimal, but enough speculation has been made that it is different from its previous films. The film is helmed by Matt Reeves and as per reports, The Batman is said to focus on a younger Batman, with more emphasis on the investigative aspect of the cape crusader than his previous outings.

Apart from Robert Pattinson in the titular role, the movie also features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

