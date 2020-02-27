Robert Pattinson's Top Fantasy Genre Movies For Die-hard Fans

Robert Pattinson has been in headlines ever since it was announced that he will be playing the role of the DC comic character Batman in the upcoming superhero film The Batman. The movie will be directed by Matt Reeves, who has also revealed a small glimpse of the bat suit. Robert Pattinson has done many movies throughout his career that are loved by his fans. Take a look at Robert Pattinson's top fantasy genre films.

Robert Pattinson's fantasy genre movies for die-hard fans

Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King

The movie released on November 19, 2004, Robert Pattinson played the role of Giselher in the movie. The story of the film is based on the Norse mythology. The television film is directed by Uli Edel and also stars Benno Fürmann, Alicia Witt, Kristanna Loken and Max von Sydow in important roles

The Twilight Saga

The story of the movie is based on four fantasy novels written by Stephenie Meyer. The films had a budget of $385 million and it earned over $3.346 billion at the box office. The lead actors of the film Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner were praised for their role.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

The film was directed by Mike Newell. Robert Pattinson played the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The movie was a blockbuster hit film and received positive reviews. The film was also nominated for Best Art Direction at the Oscars.

