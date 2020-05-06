Robert Pattinson's Fans Get Creative With Memes Post New 'Twilight' Book Announcement

Recently, Stephanie Meyer announced the release of her new book from the Twilight series: Midnight Sun and took social media by a storm. The book, as revealed by the author, is going to re-tell the story from vampire Edward Cullen’s point of view. Robert Pattinson has portrayed the character of Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of the Twilight books.

When in 2012, what looked like the final sequel in the Twilight series was released a lot of things changed after that. From the past few years, Robert Pattinson has been focusing on becoming the new Batman. All the other actors had moved on in their careers as well and have been experimenting with different roles and left behind their ‘Twilight legacy’. Robert Pattinson had even gone on record and told media portals that he did not like the character and was happy that it was a fictional character. Robert Pattinson never shied away from telling his fans that often he would wonder that something is wrong with the character and he hated the character.

Read | Shramik Special Trains: Sabarmati To Gorakhpur Runs Today, Follows All Lockdown Norms

Reportedly, when the news about Midnight Sun came along, people started calling Robert Pattinson to lend his voice for Audiobooks. After all, the book is from Edward Cullen's perspective, who else would do his part if not Robert Pattinson? Moreover, fans started wondering what would be Robert Pattinson’s reaction. A lot of them felt sorry for the actor. This gave way to fans getting more creative and getting inspired to make memes on the same.

Read | Robert Pattinson's Movies That Are Surprisingly Rated Lower Than 7 On IMDb

Fans get creative as they feel sorry for Robert Pattinson

someone check on robert pattinson pic.twitter.com/IQSwGHV1cM — . (@evshugo) May 4, 2020

robert pattinson when he has to star in another twilight movie #midnightsun pic.twitter.com/6kfHsNlP6Q — sana (@darcyslizzy) May 4, 2020

robert pattinson is having a breakdown somewhere rn https://t.co/IbYXWn3wSH — ً (@filmcal) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson when he realizes his next press tour is gonna involve so many Twilight questions because Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new book pic.twitter.com/gvjLjlkRBc — Ray Lewis (@RayLewis1997) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson just threw his phone into the fucking ocean — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) May 4, 2020

robert pattinson being asked to play edward culllen again #midnightsun pic.twitter.com/ZjmlUNrRSp — . (@thomascreswelI) May 4, 2020

On another note, HollywoodLife reported earlier today that a close source of Robert Pattinson said that the actor is forever grateful for his association with Twilight. He may or may not do the next movie and plans deal with the matter as and when it comes along.

Read | Robert Pattinson May Or May Not Star In Another 'Twilight' Film; Read Details Here

Read | Mother's Day 2020: DIY Eggless Cake Recipes To Make At Home Without Oven

Image Credits: ANI News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.