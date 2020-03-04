Robert Pattinson's Impressive On-screen Looks Which Won Him A Million Fans

Robert Pattinson is one of the stylish actors in Hollywood. He has worked in various movies throughout his career and he is one of the most hard-working actors in the industry. The actor's on-screen looks have also managed to ispire fans. On several ocassions, he has changed his look as per the demands of a movie and had rocked the style. Let us take a look at Robert Pattinson's out of the box on-screen looks

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson Looks Up To These Veteran Hollywood Actors As His Idols

Robert Pattinson's out of the box on-screen looks

How to Be

Robert Pattinson has sported long hair and stubble for the movie. He played the role of Art in the movie. The movie is about a young man who is going through a crisis.

robert pattinson in "how to be' (2008) pic.twitter.com/HTQXUlBbxQ — british actor of the year. 🦇 (@rpisbatman) February 13, 2020

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's 'Cosmopolis': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Little Ashes

The movie is based on Salvador Dalí's life. Robert Pattinson has kept a moustache like Salvador Dali and it is regarded as one of his iconic looks of all time. The movie also won an award for Outstanding Film at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Robert Pattinson on "Little Ashes" set. pic.twitter.com/I9nWc1i08v — Rob Pattinson INA (@Robsessed_INA) October 1, 2014

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson's Insights On How To Handle The Pressures Of Fame

The Lost City of Z

Robert Pattinson has sported a long-bearded look in the film. He played the role of Corporal Henry Costin in the movie. The movie did not perform well at the box office but Robert's look was praised by the audience.

"The MVP of The Lost City Of Z is Robert Pattinson. He emerges as a stellar character actor!" @pajiba #LostCityofZ 👍 pic.twitter.com/ul25j70KQg — ma (@Ibabysky) January 15, 2017

ALSO READ | Mark Ruffalo Praises Robert Downey Jr. For His 'Iron Man' Performance, Calls Him 'hero'

The Bad Mother's Handbook

Robert Pattinson kept a clean shaved look and his hair was medium length. The TV series also received positive reviews from the audience. The Bad Mother's Handbook is directed by Robin Shepperd.

Daniel Gale. The Bad Mother's Handbook. pic.twitter.com/MhBfOieu42 — Robert P. Projects (@RPProjects) April 22, 2015

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.