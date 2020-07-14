Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Will Not Be Filmed On Location Anymore, Says Report

The whole world is moving towards the new normal amid the pandemic as several films and shows are going to resume shoot. In the past few months, several production houses had stopped shooting over safety concerns. Some time ago, it was reported that Robert Pattinson's The Batman and several others will be resuming shoo in the UK. But according to Kris Tapley, who is the host of Netflix's The Call Sheet podcast, The Batman is aiming to resume work in September. Here is all you should know about it.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman to resume shoot

On July 13, Kris Tapley took to his Twitter handle and wrote about Robert Pattinson's Batman film. He expressed that the film will start shoot in September. He also mentioned that the shooting on locations is cancelled and all the shoots will be happening in a studio now. This was reportedly done to reduce the exposure of the cast and the crew to the virus. Take a look at his tweet here to know more.

Hearing THE BATMAN picks back up in September. All locations scrapped. Building everything in studio now. — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) July 13, 2020

It was reported that Pattinson was shooting for The Batman in England and fans were able to catch glimpses of Pattinson and others on set. This had fueled the excitement for the mysterious project. But the shoot was stopped due to the ongoing pandemic. The film was only a quarter of the way into filming when things were shut down. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres in June of 2021 but recent reports suggest that the date has been moved forward to October of 2021.

Some time ago it was reported that the production of Pattinson's Batman will start from July 6. The same report had also suggested that the rest of the shooting was going to happen in the city of Chicago where the 2008 hit film The Dark Knight was shot.

Apart from this, other major blockbuster films that will resume filming in the UK are films like Tome Cruise's Mission Impossible 7, Universal Studios’s Jurassic World: Dominion, Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts 3, Sony’s live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella and Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid.

