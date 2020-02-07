Robert Pattinson's Top TV Shows That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

When one thinks of Robert Pattinson, the first name that pops to the head is Twilight. The actor gave brilliant performances in the Twilight series and became one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. Apart from his acting, Robert Pattinson is also known for his chiseled looks. Pattinson also made headlines recently by bagging the role of the new 'Batman'. Robert Pattinson is well known for his films but few are aware of the actor's TV shows. Listed below are some of Robert Pattinson's TV shows that you must watch.

1) Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King

This TV show that aired in the year 2004 is all about the adventures of an orphaned blacksmith named Erik who, unknown to him, is actually the heir to a conquered kingdom. He later wins the heart of Norse warrior Queen Brunhild and slays the dragon Fafnir. This drama-filled TV show is a must-watch. Twilight fans will see Robert Pattinson in a different light in this show.

2) The Bad Mother's Handbook

Again another show where Robert would be seen in a completely different avatar. The series revolves around a lovesick teenager who helps a pregnant girl with her struggles. The series stars Robert Pattinson and Holliday Grainger in prominent roles. It is a series from 2007 which is a must-watch for Robert Pattinson fans.

3) HBO First Look

This is another documentary show starring Robert Pattinson. The show is all about showcasing the best of Hollywood. It shows the behind the scenes from several blockbuster flicks and more. The show began in 1992 and won many awards for the same. It was one of the first shows for Robert Pattinson and he received praise for his performance.

