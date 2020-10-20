Robert Redford's Son James Redford Passes Away At Age 58; Wife Kylie Says 'heartbroken'

Robert Redford's son James Redford passed away on October 17, Saturday after battling bile-duct cancer in his liver. James Redford's wife took to her Twitter handle and shared the saddening news with everyone. Kyle Redford wrote, 'We’re heartbroken'.

James Redford passes away

Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04 — kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

Announcing James Redford's death, the filmmaker's wife Kyle Redford said that James lived a beautiful and impactful life. Robert Redford's son was loved by many, she added. Kyle also wrote that James will be deeply missed by her. The filmmaker's wife also shared that she feels most grateful for the two spectacular children they raised. She further added that she doesn't know what James and she would have done without their kids over the past two years. Kyle Redford also shared a couple of throwback pictures with James.

Kyle Redford's heartfelt note for James

Netizens react to James Redford's death

Netizens were quick to share their reactions, as they felt sorry for Kyle Redford's loss. One of James Redford's friends commented, 'Oh my god Kyle. I’m so deeply sorry to hear this. I loved Jamie and every minute we worked together and he loved you so much. My heart is broken for you and the family. Sending you all of my love', while another netizen added, 'I am so, so sorry Kyle. This is such a massive loss for you, your kids, and our entire family. Jamie was extraordinary and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Sending you so much love and light. Give yourself, Lola and the kids hugs from me xoxo'.

Several celebs and personalities also reached out to Kyle Redford to share their condolences. One of the Twitter users wrote, 'Terribly saddened to hear this news Kyle, I’m incredibly sorry for your loss. Sharing in your sorrow and sending heaps and heaps of love to you and your children right now. Jamie leaves behind such a profound and proud legacy'. Another tweeted, 'Very sad & sorry for the loss of your beloved husband Jamie, Kyle. Sending deepest condolences to you & your family at this dire time. May the mountain of precious memories of your husband block the pain & grief..'.

Oh Kyle. I am crushed to hear your world has fractured and we have lost a wonderful creative man. Our family and the MCDS family will miss him and know you and the kids will bask in the warm glow of his lasting love. — BennetHarvey (@BennetHarvey) October 17, 2020

Terribly saddened to hear this news Kyle, I’m incredibly sorry for your loss. Sharing in your sorrow and sending heaps and heaps of love to you and your children right now. Jamie leaves behind such a profound and proud legacy 🙏🏼💓 — Imen McDonnell (@ImenMcDonnell) October 16, 2020

So sorry for your family’s loss. May his memory be a blessing 🙏🏼❤️ — Susan Thomas (@kidsbeansdoc) October 19, 2020

Kyle, my deepest condolences. I'm heartbroken. Such an honor to have worked with such a wise and kind soul. We spent the last month emailing about Led Zeppelin cover bands, and I could hear his laugh. Jamie will live on in all of us. Much love and light to you and the family. — Mark Decena (@MarkKontent) October 17, 2020

