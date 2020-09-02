Ryan Murphy And Husband David Miller Welcome Their Third Baby Together; See Pic

Noted producer-screenwriter, Ryan Murphy has welcomed his third baby with husband David Miller. The Glee producer shared the good news with fans through Instagram on September 2, 2020, by sharing an 'aww-dorable' photograph of baby boy's toddler siblings, Logan and Ford feeding him. Sharing the photo, he revealed the name of his son and wrote, "Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy".

The internet rejoices as Ryan and David welcome their third bundle of joy

Yesterday, Ryan Murphy took the internet by surprise after he shared a cutesy photograph of Logan and Ford feeding a newborn baby and announced welcoming his third baby Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy with husband David.

Along with sharing the heart-melting photograph, Ryan also revealed certain details of his third son's birth, including his name, birth date and his weight. As per the caption of 54-year-old, Griffin was born on August 18, 2020, and weighed six pounds and thirteen ounces.

Check out his post below:

Back in June this year, the Pose producer had revealed that he and his husband were preparing for another child in an extensive self-penned article for Architectural Digest. Ryan had shared that they were expecting a baby in August as he joked about anticipating an attack of colours, Legos and bright Magna-Tiles' coming their way soon. However, the producer and his husband of eight years welcomed their third child, years after providing their second son Ford with proper medical treatment.

Last year in November, Ryan Murphy had revealed that his five-year-old was 'cancer-free' after he was diagnosed with a type of pediatric cancer, Neuroblastoma. Now, Murphy and his photographer husband have joined other celebrity gay fathers who welcomed their bundle of joys this year, including Joe Zee and husband Rob Younkers, Jessie Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita and Anderson Cooper who has decided to co-parent his baby Wyatt Morgan Cooper with former partner Benjamin Maisani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryan Murphy has been keeping busy with the tight schedules of several Netflix projects. Some of his upcoming projects include Pose Season 3 and A Secret Life to name a few.

