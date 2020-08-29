Samantha Akkineni Gives A Sassy Reply To A Fan Asking Her 'Are You Pregnant?'

Samantha Akkineni is a popular actor from the South Indian movie industry. Being an active social media user, she often keeps her fans updated about her life and her daily whereabouts. Samantha Akkineni recently did a Q&A round on her Instagram account, answering some endless questions by her fans. From revealing her next project to sharing a few recipes, Samantha Akkineni also answered an important question about her pregnancy.

Samantha Akkineni's savage reply to her fan

Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Samantha Prabhu's reply to this fan is too funnyðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/jV6sy2h3nQ — fan_account (@fanacco76492053) August 29, 2020

While she was answering some unending questions by her fans, a fan popped up an interesting question, asking her about her pregnancy. To this, the actor gave a savage reply saying, " I have been pregnant since 2017 and the baby does not want to come out of her stomach, it seems".

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Drives Through The Rainy Streets Of Hyderabad; See Video

Samantha Akkineni also answered a few questions regarding the meaning of the tattoo on her hand. One of her fans asked her if she liked cooking or farming. The actor replied that she loved farming and would choose that over any other activity. Samantha Akkineni spent her morning cleaning the plants in her house with milk and said that she enjoyed it a lot. One of Samantha Akkineni's fans also questioned her about her height, to which she said that she was barely 5'3 further adding, 'Great things come in small packages' (sic).

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Relishes Her Vegan Dessert, Calls It The 'healthiest And Yummiest'

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in season 2 of Amazon Prime’s The Family Man. The actor spoke about it on her Instagram story, mentioning that her fans will love this avatar of her. The series also star Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, along with Samantha Akkineni. The upcoming series is expected to release in October, this year. Samantha Akkineni's character in the series is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Starts Dubbing For 'The Family Man 2'; Says Fans Are In For A Crazy Ride

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's Candid Pic With Naga Chaitanya From Their Wedding Screams Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.