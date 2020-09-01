Usher Raymond & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Their First Baby: Reports

American singer-songwriter Usher Raymond's girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea is expecting her first child. Recently, a report by US Weekly has stated that Usher and Jenn are "thrilled and very excited" to welcome their first baby. Meanwhile, a photo of the duo went viral on the internet, in which they were spotted at LA outside a production studio, on August 31. In the photo, Goicoechea’s baby bump is evident. Meanwhile, the singer and the music executive are yet to confirm it publicly.

Usher expecting first baby with girlfriend Jenn

The dating rumours of the Grammy winner first started making rounds on the internet back in October 2019. The duo was spotted backstage at the Hollywood Bowl. Jennifer Johnson, a photographer who attended the event, took a photo of Usher's new girlfriend kissing him. Heading into 2020, the couple was seen attending numerous A-list events, including the Vanity Fair after-party and more.

On the other side, the former Voice coach is already dad to two boys, Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. They were married from 2007 to 2009. He was also married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018. He parted ways with his then-wife Tameka Foster in 2009. After his spilt with Tameka, the R&B singer went on to marry Grace Miguel in 2015. However, their love did not last for longer and they filed the divorce in 2018.

In 2018, when Raymond and the New York native, announced their split, they gave a joint statement to the Us Weekly. In the statement, they stated that after much thought and consideration they have mutually decided to separate as a couple. They also added that the duo will remain "deeply connected" as loving friends, who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.

Talking about the professional front of the 41-year-old singer, at the age of ten, he started his music career as he recorded ten songs with the R&B group in 1991. He has 8 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Music Awards and 8 American Music Awards under his belt. His latest single I Cry released on June 26, 2020.

