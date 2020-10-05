Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Reveals That She Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Robin Thicke and his fiancee April Love Geary will soon be welcoming home their third child together. Taking to her Instagram page, April Love Geary revealed that she was pregnant again. In fact, she even had a visible baby bump in the photo that she shared in the post. Moreover, after announcing their pregnancy, Robin Thicke's fiancee also conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram story. During the session, April Love Geary responded to multiple questions regarding her pregnancy. She also revealed the baby's due date in her Instagram Q&A.

Robin Thicke's fiancee April Love Geary announces her pregnancy on Instagram

Above is April Love Geary's latest post on Instagram. In the image, April is sitting on the shore of a beach, clearly showing off her baby bump. In the caption, Robin Thicke's fiancee wrote that she was pregnant again. She also joking added that she loved the "consistency". This baby will be Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's third child.

The two are already parents to two-year-old Mia and one-year-old Lola. Robin Thicke also has a third child named Julian who is now 10-years-old. Julian was born when Robin Thicke was still married to Paula Patton.

Besides announcing her pregnancy, April also held a Q&A session for her fans. She was immediately bombarded with various questions about her pregnancy and her relationship with Robin Thicke. Before the Q&A, April also revealed that she and Robin were still unsure about the baby's gender. Later, one fan asked her the due date for the baby. April opened revealed that the child is going to be born sometime in December of this year.

Moreover, April also claimed that this was the last baby she wanted. During the Q&A, she also mentioned that she wanted to marry Robin Thicke after they fixed their house that was burnt down in 2018 during a fire. April also opened up about other aspects of her pregnancy like her favourite food and how she was feeling during the pandemic. Finally, she revealed details about her personal life that were previously unknown to fans of Robin Thicke.

[Image source: Robin Thicke Instagram]

