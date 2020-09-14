Masked Singer Season 4: Here Are The Costumes From The Show This Season

The Masked Singer is one of America’s kookiest singing reality show’s and its season 4 is around the corner. As the anticipation around the new season goes on increasing, the showrunners at Fox have revealed more costumes and clues of the contestants who will be appearing on the show this season. The season is set to premiere on September 23

The Masked Singer Season 4 looks just like the previous seasons of the show with host Nick Cannon kicking things off on a grand note. The panellist was joking around and having a ball. However, the only thing different in this season is that the celebrity judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong were all seated six feet apart to keep safe in the studio as the show was filmed during the pandemic.

The costume revelations for the season have been very grand so far and audiences have already seen that among The Masked Singer Season 4 contestants, there will be a Serpent, Seahorse, and Baby Alien costume. Moreover, the clues are out too. Read on to see all The Masked Singer Season 4 costumes.

Masked Singer Season 4 costumes

The Masked Singer Season 4 has some of the most exciting costumes ever seen on the show. On its official Instagram handle the showrunners recently revealed The Snow Owls which will be the first singing duo on the program. Below is a list of the hints given about the 16 contestants who will be seen on Season 4. The clues were revealed by the competitors themselves during the sneak-peek event, airing now on Fox. Here are all the costumes and clues from The Masked Singer season 4.

Popcorn

CLUE: "When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?”

Giraffe

CLUE: "You should know I share something in common with a powerful giant”

Broccoli

CLUE: “I'm a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it’s how I got my six-pack.”

Jellyfish

CLUE: "I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.”

Serpent

CLUE: "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity”

Dragon

CLUE: "If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds.”

Lips

CLUE: "If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Squiggly Monster

CLUE: “It’s very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I’m known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Sun

CLUE: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Whatchamacallit

CLUE: "Some might say my career had a magical start."

Crocodile

CLUE: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

Gremlin

CLUE: "Check the gremlin manual and you'll see, I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees."

Mushroom

CLUE: “If you want to know who's behind my mask, you’ll need to figure out who’s under my hats."

Snow Owls

CLUE "You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it’s a tie."

Seahorse

CLUE: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Baby Alien

CLUE: "All you have to do is look to the stars."

