Robin Thicke Talks About Being In A 'bad Place' After His Painkillers And Alochol Abuse

Robin Thicke is one of the popular singer-songwriters who has collaborated with several big names in the music industry. The Blurred Lines singer in a recent interview mentioned that he went into a spiral with painkillers and alcohol abuse after his fame got the better of him. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Robin Thicke on his painkillers and alcohol abuse

The 43-year-old singer revealed that he struggled to cope up with the success and fame after reaching new heights in his career. In a recent interview with People.com, Robin Thicke shared that his marriage to Paula was crumbling and he started using painkillers. He called it a melting pot of trouble brewing and mentioned that he was very arrogant and thought that he could handle it all.

Robin Thicke's wife Paula Patton and he was together for 21 years and were married for almost nine years. Patton alleged Robin Thicke of infidelity, physical abuse and drug use. However, he has denied cheating and abuse allegations. Robin Thicke's wife then filed for divorce in 2014. Robin Thicke became a global sensation after his 2013 hit Blurred Lines. Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus had faced a strong backlash after their performance on Blurred Lines at the 2013 MTV VMAs. Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus’ performance was called very raunchy with social media going gaga over it.

During the interview, Robin Thicke mentioned that 2013 was a year of whirlwind fame for him and overindulgence came to his head. He added that he initially started taking painkillers for his terrible back pain from frequent international flights but the painkillers soon became a part of the release. He also added that one does not realise when they are not in control. He admitted that fame and a lot of things had gotten to him and he was in a bad place. However, he now feels happy to have closed that chapter of his life.

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams were sued by Marvin Gaye's estate for copyright infringement of Gaye's 1977 hit Got to Give It Up on his song Blurred Lines. Later in 2015, Thicke and Williams were ordered to pay $5.3 million after losing the case. In the deposition, Robin Thicke had admitted of abusing pills and alcohol after Blurred Lines became a hit, added the report. The loss of his father in 2016 roved as a wake-up call for the singer but he still struggled to get his life back on track added the singer.

Robin Thicke's songs

Robin Thicke released his debut album, A Beautiful World in 2002. Four years later he dropped another album The Evolution of Robin Thicke which went on to top the R&B charts. His song Lost Without U was also a no. 1 hit at the time of its release. His breakthrough success came with the 2013 hit song Blurred Lines which was the longest-running No. 1 single of the year and had topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks. He is now all set to release his new album after seven years, On Earth, and in Heaven.

Image Credits: Robin Thicke Twitter

