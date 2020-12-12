Robin Thicke And Fiancée April Love Geary Welcome Baby Boy, Couple Name Him 'Luca Patrick'

American-Canadian singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary welcomed their third child, a baby boy on December 12, 2020. The latter took to her Instagram and shared pictures of him with her fans and followers. The two have been together for 6 years and Geary seemed elated to be sharing this news, read and take a look at the pictures.

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary's welcome baby boy

April Geary took to her Instagram post and shared a picture with her baby boy as she held him close to her. In the caption, she shared his name and how much the couple adores a new addition in their family. He is their third child together after daughters Mia Love and Lola Alain who are both 2 years and 1.5 years old respectively. While the singer also has a 10-year-old son Julian Fuego with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

She wrote in her caption, “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect," the model wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn at the hospital. "Mommy & daddy love you so much”. The post has 16k likes so far and a shower of comments full of love under it, congratulating the parents and adoring the newborn. Have a look.

The 26-year-old also shared a picture of his foot, wrapped up in a blanket on her Instagram story.

The model had announced her third pregnancy with Thicke through an Instagram post in October. She shared a picture of her at a beach, wearing a black bikini and flaunting her baby bump. In a quirky caption, she wrote, “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again. We love consistency!”.

The couple started dating months after Thicke separated from his ex-wife Paula Patton in 2014. The two got engaged on December 24, 2018, just two months prior to their second daughter, Lola’s birth. On September 2, 2020, they celebrated 6 years of being together.

