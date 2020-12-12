Last Updated:

Robin Thicke And Fiancée April Love Geary Welcome Baby Boy, Couple Name Him 'Luca Patrick'

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary welcome their third child together yesterday on December 11,2020, Take a look at the Instagram post here.

robin thicke

American-Canadian singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary welcomed their third child, a baby boy on December 12, 2020. The latter took to her Instagram and shared pictures of him with her fans and followers. The two have been together for 6 years and Geary seemed elated to be sharing this news, read and take a look at the pictures.

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary's welcome baby boy

April Geary took to her Instagram post and shared a picture with her baby boy as she held him close to her. In the caption, she shared his name and how much the couple adores a new addition in their family. He is their third child together after daughters Mia Love and Lola Alain who are both 2 years and 1.5 years old respectively. While the singer also has a 10-year-old son Julian Fuego with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

She wrote in her caption, “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect," the model wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn at the hospital. "Mommy & daddy love you so much”. The post has 16k likes so far and a shower of comments full of love under it, congratulating the parents and adoring the newborn. Have a look.

 

The 26-year-old also shared a picture of his foot, wrapped up in a blanket on her Instagram story.

Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again. ðŸ¤We love consistency!

The model had announced her third pregnancy with Thicke through an Instagram post in October. She shared a picture of her at a beach, wearing a black bikini and flaunting her baby bump. In a quirky caption, she wrote, “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again. We love consistency!”.

The couple started dating months after Thicke separated from his ex-wife Paula Patton in 2014. The two got engaged on December 24, 2018, just two months prior to their second daughter, Lola’s birth. On September 2, 2020, they celebrated 6 years of being together.

