Rocky Balboa Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young And Others

Rocky Balboa is an American sports drama flick that released in 2006. The film is helmed by Sylvester Stallone who also plays the lead role in the movie. The film is produced by Charles Winkler, Billy Chartoff, David Winkler, and Kevin King. Rocky Balboa is the sequel of Rocky V from 1990. The plot revolves around an ageing Rocky Balboa. His life changes when he decides to fight against the world's reigning heavyweight champion, Mason "the Line" Dixon. The cast of Rocky Balboa includes some renowned actors. Take a look:

Rocky Balboa cast

Sylvester Stalloneno as Rocky Balboa

Rocky Balboa's cast includes the director and writer of the film, Sylvester Stallone. Sylvester plays the role of a retired Boxer and a former two-time heavyweight champion. He is a widower living in Philadelphia and owns a local Italian restaurant named after his wife Adrian. His real name is Robert Balboa. The character is going through some major changes in his life. Sylvester Stallone was critically acclaimed for his performance in the lead role. It is considered one of his most iconic roles.

Source: Still from Rocky Balboa

Burt Young as Paulie Pennino

Rocky Balboa cast also includes Burt Young, who plays Paulie Pennino. Paulie is Rocky Balboa's brother-in-law. He is Rocky's late wife Adrian's older brother and Rocky Balboa's best friend. Burt's character Pauli is said to have a drinking problem. Paulie Pennino works at a meat rendering facility and is a self-pitying, immature man who gets emotional outbursts very frequently. When Rocky decides to fight again Paulo becomes his cornerman. Burt Young is popularly known for the Rocky franchise and his various TV shows such as Roomies and The Last Don.

Source: Still from Rocky Balboa

Antonio Tarver as Mason "The Line" Dixon

Antonio Tarver plays Mason Dixon, Rocky Balboa's opponent in the film. Mason is shown as the current heavyweight champion of the world. However, he is ridiculed for never fighting a real contender and is not given the same respect as Rocky Balboa got in his prime. Antonio Tarver is a professional boxer and a boxing commentator who has won various championships.

Source: Still from Rocky Balboa

Supporting cast of Rocky Balboa

Rocky Balboa has a huge supporting cast. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Rocky Balboa's son Robert Balboa. Jr, is in a major supporting role. They also bring back the character of Marie, a woman whom Rocky originally met over 30 years ago. The character is played by Geraldine Hughes. James Francis Kelly III plays Stephenson who is the son of Marie. Rocky befriends him in the film. Tony Burton plays Rocky Balboa's trainer Tony "Duke" Evers who has been Rocky's head cornerman for a very long time. Pedro Lovell plays Spider Rico, who currently works as Rocky Balboa's restaurant Adrian's.

