These Roman Polanski's Movies Are A Must-watch For Every Movie Lover

Roman Polanski is considered to be one of Hollywood’s most talented directors. Over his long-spanning career in world cinema, Roman Polanski has directed several films and won several awards. So if you are a movie lover, these Roman Polanski movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

Roman Polanski best movies

1. Rosemary’s Baby

Rosemary’s Baby is considered to be one of the best made psychological horror films in world cinema. This Roman Polanski directed horror film is based on an Ira Levin novel of the same name. The success of the film can be documented from the fact that the film was chosen to preserved by America’s Nation Film Registry and the film also went on to win an Academy Award, one Golden Globe Award, and several other accolades.

2. The Pianist

The Pianist is another Roman Polanski film that won him several accolades and global recognition. The Pianist is based on the memoir of a Holocaust survivor who was a Polish-Jewish pianist. The film went on to win multiple awards at the Cannes Film Festival. The pianist also went on to win the award for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director to Roman Polanski, Best Actor for Adrien Brody.

3. Chinatown

Chinatown was considered to be one of Roman Polanski’s best films. Just like Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown was also chosen to be preserved by America’s National Film Registry. During the 47th Academy Awards, Chinatown was nominated for 11 Oscars. The film went on to win an Oscar for Best Screenplay. During the Golden Globes Awards that year, Chinatown went on to win awards for Best Drama, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay.

4. Tess

This Roman Polanski film is considered to be no less than a masterpiece. This 1979 released film was based on Thomas Hardy’s novel Tess of the d’Urbervilles. Tess was nominated for six Academy Awards that year. Then even went on to win Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Art Director, and Best Costume Design.

