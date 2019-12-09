Best Romantic Songs Of 2019 That Were Well-received By Audience Across The World

The year 2019 offered a variety of pop songs that revolved around love and everything about it. There were a few amongst these that were loved by the audience. Here are five famous love pop songs of a different kind that were received well.

Romantic songs of 2019 that were loved by fans

1. Young And In Love

Young and in Love was a song sung by Ingrid Michaelson. This song was a part of the album created by the artist after taking inspiration from the series Stranger Things. The song is loved for its tune and rhythm. The song talks about being young and in love. The song gives out happy energy, which is loved by most of the listeners.

2. I Can’t Have You

I Can’t Have You is a song by Shawn Mendes. The songs gained recognition within days of its release. The song is loved for its upbeat music. The song is more about the singer's appreciation for his partner. The song featured Shawn Mendes in a monochrome-style video. The song was quick to go viral. Here is a look at the song and its video.

3. Closer To You

Closer To You is a song by Clairo. The song is loved for its lyrics and catchy music. The song is about an on-and-off relationship and what the people in it go through. The song ends which the singer talking about how she can’t stay away from him no matter what. Have a look at the song here.

4. Dancing With A Stranger

Dancing With A Stranger is a song by the famous singer Sam Smith in collaboration with Normani. The song revolves around a couple and the changes they go through, individually. It talks about how the singer is unable to recognize the new him/her. The song was loved by fans as it was found relatable. Here is a look at the song here.

5. Cellophane

Cellophane was a song written by FKA Twigs. The song is loved by fans for its slow yet catchy music. The song was also loved for the video and the effects on it. The vocals have been appreciated as well. Have a look at the song here.

