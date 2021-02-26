Rosamund Pike Talks About Being Photoshopped To Look Different In Movie Poster

Rosamund Pike is one of the most popular actors in the Hollywood industry with several hit films to her credit. Her current movie I Care a Lot is getting a lot of rave reviews. The actor recently made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she talked about her being photoshopped in the movie posters. She talked about how her body image was photoshopped in the movie posters to look in a certain way. For all the people who are wondering about the whole Rosamund Pike photoshopped incident, here is everything you need to know.

Also Read | Who Is Robie Uniacke? Fans Speculate Rosamund Pike's Bf After Watching 'I Care A Lot'

Also Read | Is 'I Care A Lot' A True Story? Know All Details About Rosamund Pike's Thriller Movie

Rosamund Pike on being photoshopped in movie posters

The Gone Girl actor opened up about the body tuning in the posters during her recent appearance on the show. She was asked by the host Kelly Clarkson her views about being photoshopped on the movie posters. The actor responded by saying, “For the poster for Johnny English (Reborn), my breasts were augmented” She further added, “In the poster for the character shot, I've got a really impressive chest. Which I don't have.” In an earlier interview with The Sunday Times, the actor had shared that she objected to the poster and had it taken down once she saw it.

She also recalled the time when she noticed that her eyes were photoshopped to look brown instead of her naturally blue eyes on the poster of her 2019 film Radioactive. She addressed this by saying, “I still don't quite know why” Rosamund Pike went on to say that these were the obvious times when she realised that she is photoshopped but there are various incidents when she did not notice that her pictures are being doctored. She shared what she thinks is the reason behind this by saying, “Because I think we're all losing our grip on what we really look like." Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Also Read | What Time Does I Care A Lot Release On Netflix? Know Details Of Rosamund Pike's Comeback

Also Read | Rosamund Pike Back As Marla Grayson In Netflix's 'I Care A Lot'; Trailer Out

Rosamund Pike's movies

Rosamund Pike became a global sensation after featuring as a bond girl in the 2002 movie Die Another Day. She then went on to appear in several hit movies which also won her various awards and accolades. Some of the popular Rosamund Pike's movies are Pride & Prejudice, Gonne Girl, Jack Reacher, Wrath of the Titans, The World’s End among others. Rosamund Pike's latest movie to hit the screens is I Care a Lot. The movie had its world premiere last year and was released globally on February 19 this year. The actor is also quite active on social media. Here is a look at some of Rosamund Pike's photos.

Image Credits: Rosamund Pike's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.