Rosario Dawson Explains How Fan-casting Got Her Ahsoka Tano's Role In 'The Mandalorian'

Rosario Dawson made her debut in the Star Wars franchise as Ahsoka Tano. She appeared in The Mandalorian season 2 Chapter 13: The Jedi, directed by Dave Filoni. The actor received praises for her performances. Now she reveals how fan casting led to her actually playing the character.

Rosario Dawson reveals how fan-casting led to her role as Ahsoka Tano

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rosario Dawson was asked how she was cast as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian. She said that at first it actually came from fans online. The actor mentioned that someone tweeted to her and fan-cast her as the Star Wars character. She retweeted back and was like, “Absolutely, yes please” and “#AhsokaLives.” Dawson stated that her reaction apparently got the attention of someone who has been doing the Star Wars press for years. She forwarded the news to director Dave Filoni. The actor noted that she was like, “Oh my goodness, did I just get fan-cast in something?” but nothing happened initially.

Talking about the incident, Dave Filoni mentioned that the fan-casting image was the first time he looked at Rosario Dawson. He disclosed that he thought maybe she would make a good Ahsoka Tano. The filmmaker asserted that he just kept loosely aware of what the actor was up to, and she was doing some Marvel things, referring to her appearance as Claire Temple in the Daredevil series. Filoni stated that he had seen her interviewers where she talked about wanting to play the character and her excitement was interesting to him.

Dave Filoni unveiled that when the fan-casting rumours were making the rounds, Rosario Dawson was not cast in the character. He mentioned that he was trying to figure out how to move ahead with his part of The Mandalorian and he brought up Ahsoka Tano with creator Jon Favreau. Filoni stated that Favreau asked him who he has in his mind and he named Dawson as the top choice. The filmmaker asserted that the show creator replied, “I know her!” and the thing took off immediately.

Rosario Dawson added that people have been fan-casting her on all kinds of things, like She-Hulk and others. And she always just thinks it is really fun because she gets to see herself in different kinds of art. The actor stated that but then she got a FaceTime call from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. She recalled that they were building out The Mandalorian, and she got to have a behind-the-scenes look at visuals and concepts from what they were planning on doing with the second season.

Dawson mentioned that it all happened when season one was about to arrive. The makers had her in concept art as Ahsoka Tano and were already been prepared on what they wanted to have from her in the next season. She asserted that they had been visualizing her in the role that whole time, and it was mind-boggling for her.

