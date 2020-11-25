'The Mandalorian' Actor Esposito Teases A 'lot Of Battles' In Remaining Season 2 Episodes

Giancarlo Esposito reprises his character of Moff Gideon in Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2. He was just seen in the latest episode, Chapter 12: The Siege, but has a bigger role to play ahead. Now the actor revealed that there are more battles to take place as the season goes further.

'The Mandalorian' star says there are “a lot of battles” still to come in season 2

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Giancarlo Esposito addressed what fans could see in the remaining episodes of The Mandalorian season 2. He teased the past of the franchise in the second half. He explained that they are able to refer to the historical nature of mythology that has already been laid down in previous Star Wars incarnations. The actor said that this incarnation allows them as family members to “really plant the seeds” to realize a more cohesive world.

So, Esposito asserted that he loves the fact that they are in such a futuristic show that throws back to the history and knowledge of what a warrior really is. He stated that the line between good and evil sometimes gets blurred with desire. He mentioned that the plot allows him to dream really big and to realize that no matter what they want to do in life, if they have the aid of people and entities that share the same feelings, then there is hope again.

Giancarlo Esposito revealed that there is going to be a “lot of battles and stormtroopers” and all the dark troopers – everyone will get involved in the upcoming episodes. He asserted that they are all in a fresh new place to bring it home. The actor noted that he is “so excited” to be a part of the show that is the best there is.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast has Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Gina Carano as Cara Dune. The new members to feature are Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff, Sasha Banks and Timothy Olyphant. It explores more of Djarin and the Child’s relationship. The bounty hunter is searching for Baby Yoda’s home, which will eventually lead him to the Jedis and more of his kind. There are eight episodes which will be arriving until December 18, 2020, one episode each Friday.

