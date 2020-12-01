Rosario Dawson Reveals George Lucas Was On 'The Mandalorian' Set When She Played Ahsoka

The Mandalorian season 2 latest episode, Chapter 13: The Jedi, has caught everyone’s attention. It marks Rosario Dawson’s debut in the Star Wars franchise as Ahsoka Tano. Now, the actor has revealed that creator George Lucas was on-set while she was filming her scenes.

Dawson reveals Lucas was on 'The Mandalorian' set when she played Ahsoka

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau shared a picture of Star Wars creator George Lucas on the set of the show in January. It has Lucas holding the Child aka “Baby Yoda” and the photo went viral on the internet. Now Rosario Dawson disclosed that she was present when it was taken and was just out of frame.

The actor said to Vanity Fair that she actually got to be there on the day the photo was clicked. She mentioned that someone took a picture of George Lucas holding Baby Yoda. Correcting her mistake, she then called the child as his real name, Grogu. Dawson stated that on that day, she was all dressed up and was just off to the side of that photo, all done up as Ahsoka Tano. She remembers that the picture broke the internet when it came out. She noted that it was just an “amazing, amazing” moment, and they were all beside their selves. It was definitely very geek out, she asserted.

Rawson Dawson shared her experience of meeting George Lucas. She said that she was “definitely nerve-racked,” and it was great to be there with him and episode director Dave Filoni. The actor stated that it was a lot of pressure, but it was also really fun for her. She mentioned that both of them were looking at her, while she was filming the scene. They were looking at their imaginations coming to life, she explained.

Rawson Dawson as Ahsoka Tano left a big impact on The Mandalorian. She connected with the Child as a Jedi and revealed his true name as Grogu, along with his backstory. The Jedi master Yoda from Star Wars films already exists in the timeline and is in his prime. The series is speculated to take place before Rebels. Due to the Child’s close bond with Mando, Tano refuses to train him. Now Din Djarin is going to an ancient temple on the planet Tython where Grogu can use the Force and decide his own fate.

