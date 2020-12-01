'The Mandalorian' Director Explains Why It Was Time To Disclose 'Baby Yoda' Name & Origin

The Mandalorian season 2 latest episode was Chapter 13: The Jedi. Directed by Dave Filoni, it is considered as one of the most pivotal episodes in the series as it revealed several details about the Star Wars universe and timeline. Spoiler Alert! Even the name of the Child aka “Baby Yoda” was revealed to be "Grogu". Now the filmmaker explains why it was time to disclose his identity.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Fame Baby Yoda Has A Real Name & Twitter Does Not Seem Happy With It

'The Mandalorian' director explains why it was time to reveal Baby Yoda’s secret

It is now cleared that The Child aka Grogu is not the Jedi master Yoda from the Star Wars film series. Rosario Dawson who made her debut in the series as Ahsoka Tano unveiled that Grogu is from Yoda’s species, but the wise Jedi master already exists in his prime age. The revelation gave perspective to the fans on where the show takes place in the Star Wars timeline which is probably before rebels.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Mandalorian Chapter 13 director Dave Filoni was asked why it was the right time to reveal the green kid’s origin and backstory. He said that he felt if anyone would know or understand the Child’s history it would be Ahsoka Tano. He stated that she has such a long history as well. The filmmaker explained that by having her relate the story it also helps the viewer to understand some of her their backstory. Filoni mentioned that this is similar to when Obi-Wan tells Luke about his father’s history. Through the story about Anakin, people are getting a look at Obi-Wan and his backstory as well. A lot of the campfire scene, as he calls it, is shaped around that scene between Obi-Wan and Luke in A New Hope.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Actor Giancarlo Esposito Shares Thought On 'Baby Yoda Egg-eating' Scene

Also Read | Pedro Pascal Reveals He Is 'cool' With Baby Yoda's Popularity On 'The Mandalorian'

Dave Filoni disclosed the story behind Grogu’s name which was a secret until now. He said that the name has been around for a while. He recalled that series creator, Jon Favreau told him early on in season one what it would be, which made him start to think about how people could learn the name. This gave him the idea that Ahsoka Tano, who is very compassionate, would be able to connect with the Child, and that without words they could probably communicate through memories and experiences. Through that connection, she learns the name and then tells Mando and the audience, he noted.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Actor Esposito Teases A 'lot Of Battles' In Remaining Season 2 Episodes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.