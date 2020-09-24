'Game Of Thrones' Showrunners Explain Why Lady Stoneheart Was Not In The TV Series

Game Of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss recently spoke about a character that was not introduced in their series. The original Game Of Throne books has a character named Lady Stoneheart who did not make it to the tv series script. The showrunners have given out three reasons for not including Lady Stoneheart in Game Of Thrones. Read more to know what Game Of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss had to say about not including Lady Stoneheart.

Also Read | 'Its A Shame,' Says Naomi Watts On The Cancellation Of 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel On Track For A 2022 Premiere; To Focus On House Targaryen

Why was Lady Stoneheart not added in the show?

The makes said that Lady Stonehear's character could not be added in the series because of its resurrection part of the character that has been shown in the books, especially in the upcoming Martin book. All this information has been released in the Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series. Then the makers moved on to say that there were already too many deaths and resurrections in the series. The makers confessed that they know about Jon Snow’s resurrection and were scared that they might go overboard with it. The two said that too many resurrections start to diminish the impact of characters dying. They wanted to keep their powder dry for the same reason, thus Lady Stoneheart was not added. The last reason for not adding the character is the makers wanted to end Ctlyen’s character with an epic ending. According to them, the Red Wedding was the best ending that character could get and looked like a great ending for the character.

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Quiz: Find Out Which Popular Character Of The Series Are You

George R.R. Martin on Lady Stoneheart in Game Of Thrones

George R.R. Martin’s take is also mentioned in the book. It says that the author himself pushed the showrunners to add the character as it has a role in the book. He said that adding the character is important irrespective of it being sufficient or interesting enough. The author has also spoken about the same during an interview with Esquire China. He had confessed that in the sixth book, he has continued to write Lady Stoneheart. Martin thinks that she is an important character in the set of books. And keeping that character in the series is his most wanted change to the TV series.

George is currently working on the next addition to his Game Of Thrones novel series. Martin revealed that he is currently working on the upcoming GOT novel, The Winds of Winter, at “a steady pace" through his blog. He also added that he had a long way to go which means that fans might have to wait a bit. Martin added that he hoped to finish the novel by the end of 2021. After the release of A Dance With Dragons which was released in the year 2011, the GOT fans have been waiting for the next instalment to the series.

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Diklage's Movies To Binge-watch

Also Read | George RR Martin's Net Worth As The 'Game Of Thrones' Author Celebrates His 72nd Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.