Game Of Thrones' Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie Expecting A Baby; 'Prince That Was Promised'

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together. The couple are not on social media and had not announced about their pregnancy for months. However, a fashion editor named Ursula Lake recently shared a picture of Rose Leslie with a baby bump. That is when the news was announced and since then fans wouldn't stop gushing about the same.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie expecting their first child together

Make Magazine's fashion editor Ursula Lake recently took to Instagram to share a wonderful piece of news with the Game of Thrones fans. She shared a picture of Rose Leslie from a photoshoot they had together. Rose Leslie was glowing in the picture, however, it was the baby bump that caught everyone's attention. She is expecting her first child with her husband Kit Harrington.

Ursula Lake shared a picture of Rose Leslie in a black dress with a plunged neckline. Rose Leslie is seen flaunting her baby bump while smiling away from the camera. The Make Magazine UK fashion editor wrote, "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!"

Kit Harrington played the role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones while Rose Leslie played the role of Ygritte. They first met on the sets of Game of Thrones in 2012. They had an on-screen relationship in the series. However, as Game of Thrones is known for its plot twists, and rightly so as Rose Leslie's character Ygritte died in Season 4. Later, Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington tied the knot in 2018 in Scotland, and the function which was attended by various other Game Of Thrones co-stars, including Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie on the work front

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington was last seen in the finale season of Game of Thrones in 2019. He will be next seen in MCU's Eternals, playing the role of Dane Whitman or Black Knight. The film is scheduled to be released in 2021 in November. On the other hand, Rose Leslie's upcoming film Death on the Nile will be released in December 2020. The mystery thriller film is a multi-starrer and an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.

