Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Opens Up About A Turning Point In Her Life

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams had achieved success since her teenage years. The 23-year-old actor has been working for almost a decade now. She took up a role as Kim in the new Sky comedy series, Two Weeks To Live. The talented actor recently gave an interview with Glamour Magazine UK, where she spoke about her imposter syndrome when she was younger. Take a look at what she said:

Maisie Williams talks about her coming-of-age moment

Despite starring in a popular show like Game of Thrones and doing so well in her career, Maisie William revealed in the interview that it took some time for her to feel 'normal' amongst people her own age. She mentions that she had moved out of her house at a very young age. At the age of 18 and 19, all her friends were moving to Universities, she said. Maisie Williams said she felt alone as she had to stay back because of her career and was living alone. She had a group of friends with whom she still hangs out. She used to go out with them all the time. She said that started going out with them on weekends. They would go for brunch on Sundays and then everyone would go back to work and again hang out in the next weekend.

Maisie Williams said that it was a perfect summer and that she finally started doing things that people of her age would do. She said she felt like she fitted amongst them and she felt really good about it. She added that she felt like she belonged with them and felt like a normal person after a very long time. Maisie Williams shared that this is what she wanted all this time.

About Maisie Williams' Game of Thrones

In Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams played the role of Arya Stark from the Stark house. When the show began Maisie was just 14 and played a young tomboy daughter of a noble family in Game of Thrones. Her character in the show grew as she grew older over the decade. She played a very crucial role throughout all the seasons being 'No one', a faceless assassin. She played a major role in the final season while fighting the White walkers. The GOT cast also involves various known names such as Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Michelle Fairley, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and many more.

