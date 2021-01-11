Rowan Atkinson Accuses 'Friends' Of Stealing The Iconic Turkey Head Gag From 'Mr Bean'

Rowan Atkinson is best known for his work in the British sitcom Mr Bean. The show had received positive reviews and attracted large television audiences from all over. Recently, the actor accused Friends of stealing one of the jokes from his show.

Mr Bean’s Rowan Atkinson has claimed that the Mr Bean's turkey gag, which was originally featured in 1992 episode Merry Christmas Mr Bean was stolen by Friends. Friends used the same joke in their episode named The One With All The Thanksgivings in 1998. The episode displayed the sight of Joey running around with his head stuck inside the turkey.

While celebrating the 30th anniversary of the character – Mr Bean, Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson spoke about the show. In the video, Rowan said that some US audiences believed that the UK’s Mr Bean plagiarised Friends but it was the other way around. Rowan said, ‘In the end, you can’t steal jokes.’ Richard said, ‘But jokes are there to be stolen or to inspire. Inspire others. I’m absolutely dazzled by the Friends thing. I only saw it the other day. I literally can’t believe what happened there. Bizarre.”

More about Mr Bean -

Mr Bean is created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis. It consists of 15 episodes. The series was originally broadcast on ITV from 1990 to 1995. The show was based on the character of a child in a grown man's body. He solved various problems presented by everyday tasks and often disrupted the process. The series has been sold in 245 territories worldwide and also inspired an animated show with the same name.

More about Rowan Atkinson -

Rowan Atkinson is known for his work on the sitcoms Blackadder, Not the Nine O'Clock News, The Secret Policeman's Ball. He has worked in movies such as Never Say Never Again, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and more. He has voiced in the 1994 film The Lion King. He was listed as one of the 50 funniest actors in British comedy in 2007. He is well known for theatre works too. He has received various awards for his performances.

